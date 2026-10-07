KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta

The strategy aims to make public services more digital, transparent, integrated and accessible.

JAKARTA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), has won the ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026, for its efforts to modernize public services through technology, earning international recognition at a major digital and artificial intelligence summit in Jakarta.





The award was formally presented to KPITB on Oct. 6 during the ASOCIO Digital & AI Summit at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue. The event brought together technology leaders, policymakers and digital experts from across the Asia-Oceania region to discuss advances in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The recognition highlights KPITB’s efforts to move government services away from traditional, paper-based systems and toward faster, integrated and citizen-focused digital services.





KPITB first announced the award in August, saying it had secured the honor on Aug. 15. The board said the award recognized its innovation, achievements and contribution to digital transformation under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Good Governance Roadmap.





The ASOCIO Digital & AI Summit, held from Oct. 5 to 7, brought together representatives from 24 economies. Discussions focused on digital transformation, stronger digital economies and the growing role of AI in government, business, education and society.





The awards ceremony included eight categories, with the Digital Government Award recognizing government initiatives that use digital technology to improve public services, efficiency and citizen engagement.





The recognition also puts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s broader digitalization efforts in the regional spotlight. According to KPITB’s official announcement, its digital initiatives are part of the province’s Digital KP Vision 2030.





The strategy aims to make public services more digital, transparent, integrated and accessible. The broader goal is to use technology to make it easier for citizens to interact with government, reduce delays and improve the delivery of public services.





The ASOCIO awards recognize organizations and initiatives that demonstrate digital innovation, leadership and measurable impact, making the recognition a significant international milestone for KPITB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s digital governance agenda.