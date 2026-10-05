Norway plans temporary ban on AI glasses in parks, schools and other public spaces

Government cites privacy fears over secret filming and recording, but says it is not seeking a total ban.

OSLO: Norway's government said Monday it plans to propose a temporary ban on the use of AI-equipped glasses in selected places, citing concerns that people could be photographed, filmed or audio-recorded without their knowledge.

The proposal reflects a wider global backlash against camera-equipped smart glasses over privacy concerns.

"I am worried that new, powerful technology is being introduced where people risk being photographed, filmed or audio-recorded without knowing it," Digitalisation and Public Governance Minister Torgeir Micaelsen said.

The ban could apply to places where the public regularly gathers, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centers and public events, the government said in a statement. It could also cover schools, playgrounds and youth clubs, as well as privacy-sensitive locations including doctors' offices, swimming pools and gyms with changing rooms.

The government stressed it was not considering a total ban. Private use, and use in situations where others are not at risk of being filmed without their consent, would still be allowed, it said.

Officials said they would examine which technology the ban should cover. That includes whether it would apply only to glasses with camera and audio recording, to glasses with camera and AI functions, or also to other body-worn devices with camera, audio recording or AI capabilities.

The minority government said it would present a bill to parliament as soon as possible. It also plans to set up an expert group to advise on permanent national regulation of body-worn technology.



