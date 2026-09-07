Iran signals retaliation against US energy interests

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said American oil and gas companies operating in regional waters.

TEHRAN: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that US oil and gas interests in the region would not remain safe if Iranian assets are targeted.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said American oil and gas companies operating in regional waters and facilities could also face risks amid the escalating tensions. He warned that Iran would respond if its assets came under attack.

Ghalibaf said Iran had previously demonstrated its ability to retaliate, although he did not provide details about the bases he claimed were no longer operational.

The Iranian speaker's comments came after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Washington could destroy Iranian oil tankers if Iran continued attacks on U.S. Navy vessels.

The exchange of threats has raised concerns about a further escalation between Iran and the United States, with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and global oil supplies already facing pressure.

According to Reuters, commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to about 10 vessels a day following the latest escalation, highlighting the potential impact of the tensions on regional trade and global energy markets.