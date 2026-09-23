Ashley Noffke resigns as Pakistan's white-ball bowling coach

Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke has stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball bowling coach after around 16 months in the role.

Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke has stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball bowling coach after around 16 months in the role.

Noffke, who played one ODI and two T20Is for Australia during his career, will remain involved with the Pakistan team for the 2026 Asian Games. The men’s team will begin its campaign at the quarterfinal stage on Sept. 28.

Noffke has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision to step down. He has also held talks about a possible position as head coach of an associate nation’s team.

The PCB has started the process of appointing a new bowling coach for the Pakistan men’s team and has advertised the position.

According to the PCB, applicants must have Level 3 cricket coaching accreditation and at least five years of coaching experience. Candidates can submit their applications by Oct. 8.

Noffke was appointed Pakistan’s bowling coach in May 2025 as part of the coaching staff led by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

The former Australian fast bowler was later given additional duties as interim Test bowling coach during Pakistan’s tour of England in September 2026, following a major change in the team management midway through the series.

The PCB replaced Umar Gul with Noffke as bowling coach after Pakistan lost the first two Tests against England at Headingley and Lord’s.

Pakistan then lost the third Test by eight wickets, resulting in a 3-0 series whitewash.