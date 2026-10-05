Pakistan's seafood exports jump 34% in first quarter

Recent moves to resume shrimp exports to the United States and to revive the fishing licensing regime in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone will help promote sustainable use of the country's marine resources.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's fish and seafood exports earned $125.4 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from $93.28 million in the same period last year, the federal maritime affairs minister said Monday.

Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said in a statement that the increase, about 34% by AP's calculation, highlights the growing economic potential of the marine fisheries sector as Pakistan seeks to expand its blue economy.

Export volume rose from 35,294 metric tons in the first quarter of 2024-25 to 43,995 metric tons in the first quarter of 2025-26. It reached 61,679 metric tons in the first quarter of 2026-27, the minister said. Both value and volume have grown substantially over the past three years, he said, with earnings broadly keeping pace with volume.

Chaudhry said the fisheries sector is an important part of Pakistan's coastal economy, providing livelihoods to fishing communities and earning foreign exchange through exports of fish and other marine products.

He praised the Marine Fisheries Department for record export earnings of $568 million in fiscal 2025-26. He also cited the opening of new international markets, particularly Russia, as a significant achievement.

Recent moves to resume shrimp exports to the United States and to revive the fishing licensing regime in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone will help promote sustainable use of the country's marine resources, he said.

The minister stressed the need to address institutional, technical and capacity-related bottlenecks to boost exports to lucrative seafood markets, particularly the European Union.

He also called for reviving and restoring the Marine Fisheries Department's Fisheries Training Centre to strengthen human resources, improve technical and professional standards, and help the industry meet international fisheries and seafood safety requirements.

Chaudhry reiterated his commitment to modernizing the sector, promoting sustainable use of marine resources, expanding international market access and increasing the sector's contribution to the national economy.



