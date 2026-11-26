Anthropic chief rejects giving AI control over human lives

The Anthropic CEO calls the suggestion “absurd” as debate intensifies over AI autonomy and the future of human decision-making.

SAN FRANCISCO: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has rejected suggestions that he wants humans to surrender their free will to artificial intelligence, pushing back against criticism as debate grows over the technology's expanding influence and the limits of human control.





In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Amodei described the claim as “absurd” and argued that technological progress should not come at the expense of individual freedom or self-determination.





“No, I do not believe that we should ‘surrender human free will’ to AI systems, and it's absurd to suggest that I do,” he wrote. “We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security,” he added.





Amodei also criticized unnamed technology executives who describe AI as merely a tool while, he argued, failing to reflect that position in their products. He did not identify the executives or companies he was referring to.





His comments come amid growing concerns about the risks of increasingly autonomous AI systems and whether human oversight can keep pace with their development.





The debate has drawn responses from other prominent technology leaders. Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang wrote on X on Sunday that society should not accept a handover of control to AI.





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also questioned the trade-off earlier this month, saying that a future in which AI could cure cancer but leave people without agency, control or a voice would be “a terrible sales pitch.”





Amodei's post followed an article by U.S. news outlet Axios examining the debate over AI's role in society. However, his latest remarks have also drawn attention to his previous comments about the authority advanced AI systems could eventually exercise.





In February, he told The New York Times that AI could be entrusted with decisions in life-critical and safety-critical situations. In late 2024, he predicted that advanced AI systems could become leaders that issue instructions to humans and other AI systems.





Amodei acknowledged that restrictions may be necessary on recursive self-improvement, a process in which AI systems help develop increasingly advanced versions of themselves.





He said Anthropic does not expect it to be safe for Claude to build successive frontier AI models entirely autonomously, although he did not specify what limits should apply.





The issue is particularly relevant to Anthropic's own development strategy. In its initial public offering filing, the company said each new version of Claude directly accelerates the development of the next. It also reported that Claude generated more than 90% of contributions to its codebase in September.





Meanwhile, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has repeatedly warned that superintelligent AI could leave humans with little control, responded to Amodei's post with a one-word comment: “Interesting.”