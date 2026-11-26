Seafood exporters urged to devote 5% of exports to value-added products

Only 3 of 578 exporters currently deal in processed seafood, maritime minister says

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for maritime affairs has proposed that seafood exporters allocate at least 5% of their total exports to value-added products, noting that only three of the country's 578 seafood exporters currently deal in such products.





Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry made the proposal while chairing a meeting to discuss measures for increasing seafood exports, according to a statement. He also constituted a committee to engage provincial fisheries departments and exporters and recommend ways to promote processed seafood products and enhance the sector's foreign exchange earnings.





The committee, headed by Fisheries Development Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, will coordinate with provincial authorities and exporters to identify opportunities and propose measures to expand value addition in the seafood industry.





The meeting, attended by provincial fisheries representatives via video link and senior officials of the ministries of maritime affairs and national food security, reviewed ways to diversify seafood exports beyond raw products.





Chaudhry urged exporters to begin value-addition activities on a small scale and gradually expand their operations. He encouraged businesses to invest in processing, packaging and other activities that could help them access higher-value international markets.





He also proposed holding a workshop involving provincial fisheries departments, exporters and other stakeholders to identify barriers to value addition and formulate practical recommendations for boosting processed seafood exports.





The minister said the government needed to work with provincial administrations and the private sector to develop fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure, including shrimp hatcheries, and strengthen seafood processing facilities.





He said developing hatcheries, expanding aquaculture and promoting value-added products could help Pakistan realize its fisheries potential, improve export competitiveness and increase foreign exchange earnings.