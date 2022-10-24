ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers were offered and the slain journalist was laid to rest in H-11 cemetery.
The anchorperson’s body was brought to Shah Faisal Mosque amid strict security measures and Khatib Faisal Masjid led the funeral prayer.
As per details, security was put on high alert around Faisal Masjid. Sindh Police, FC also appointed to assist Islamabad Police.
A total of 3 thousand 792 security personnel were deployed around Faisal mosque.
People from all walks of life including politicians attended the funeral of Arshad Sharif.
The incident
BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday confirmed his family.
As per details revealed by the authorities, Sharif was shot in the head in a town on the outskirts of Nairobi. As per details, Police in Kenya have confirmed his death and have opened an investigation in regard to his death.
Arshad Sharif had joined BOL and his program was scheduled to be on screen but was delayed due to security reasons.
Arshad Sharif was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in 2019.
I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.
Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.
Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e
— Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022
Condolences
Condolences poured in from colleagues and other prominent personalities as the news surfaced.
Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan.
May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this lossإِنَّا لِلّهِ وانا الیہ راجعونAdvertisement
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022
I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022
Absolutely shocked to hear of Arshad sharif’s death. Allah Jannat naseeb karay.
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 24, 2022
Bol News obtains Arshad Sharif's initial post-mortem report
The report revealed that Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem continued for more than two hours, during which senior doctors of different departments examined his body in detail. X-ray and CT scan of his body were conducted, the report said adding that the late Bol News anchorperson’s bones of head and one shoulder were found to be broken. As per the report, the bullet that pierced near shoulder broke a bone and critically hurt internal organs KARACHI: Bol News has obtained initial post-mortem...
Arshad Sharif funeral: Journalist laid to rest amid sighs
ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers were offered and he was laid to rest at H-11 cemetery with hundreds of people gathered to offer his last rituals. BOL News anchorperson was brought to Shah Faisal Mosque amid strict security measures and Khatib Faisal Masjid led the funeral prayer. As per details, security was put on high alert around Faisal Masjid. Sindh Police, FC also appointed to assist Islamabad Police. A total of 3 thousand 792 security personnel...
Arshad Sharif funeral: Prayer to be held at 2pm today
BOL News Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif is to be laid to rest today Sharif will be laid to rest at H-11 cemetery in the federal capital Arshad Sharif’s body was dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya in the wee hours on Wednesday ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif is to be laid to rest today after his funeral prayer at Shah Faisal Mosque in the capital. As per the family of the deceased, Sharif will be...
Arshad Sharif killing: 6-member team carried out autopsy, report to be issued within 24 hours
Wife of Arshad Sharif and the Police requested a post-mortem. Six-member team has been formed for the autopsy. Report will be issued within twenty-four hours. Islamabad: The wife of late journalist Arshad Sharif - who was killed in Kenya - and the Police requested a post-mortem of the deceased upon the arrival of his dead body in the wee hours on Wednesday, BOL News reported. According to the reports, Dr Hashim Raza Medical Director and DH Hospital Dr Khalid Mehsood...
Arshad Sharif killing: Postmortem to be carried out in Pakistan as well
Postmortem of Arshad Sharif will be carried out in Pakistan as well The family of the deceased has confirmed his autopsy The procedure will be carried out at Pims Hospital ISLAMABAD: Body of BOL News Senior Anchor person Arshad Sharif reached Pakistan in the wee hours on Wednesday and his postmortem is to be done in Pakistan as well, confirmed the family. The wife of the slain journalist, Javeria Siddique, tweeted that the postmortem of her husband will be carried...
Arshad Sharif killing: Three-member committee to probe matter
Three-member committee formed to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif Ministry of Interior issued a notification in this regard FIA, IB and ISI officers are part of the investigation team ISLAMABAD: To probe the killing of renowned journalist and BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif, the Ministry of Interior has formed a three-member committee and a notification has been issued in this regard. As per details, the FIA, IB and ISI officers are part of the investigation team in the...
Plane carrying body of Arshad Sharif reaches at Islamabad airport
The plane carrying body of the veteran journalist has landed at the Islamabad airport. The body would be shifted to Quaid e Azam International Airport’s mortuary after the family members’ seeing his face. Arshad Sharif’s son will arrive in Pakistan from Canada on October 26 evening. ISLAMABAD: Family members of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, have reached at the Islamabad airport to receive his body. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Murad Saeed and Fawad...
Arshad Sharif’s wife slams Maryam Nawaz for vile tweet against her husband
ISLAMABAD: Wife of Bol News Anchorperson (late) Arshad Sharif, Javeria Siddique on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her vile tweet against her husband. In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz retweeted a tweet which, sharing a picture of Arshad Sharif’s dead body, alleged that the anchorperson used to say that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif sent his mother in a parcel. The Tweeter alleged that the respected journalist used to mock people’s illness and death. Maryam wrote,...
Arshad Sharif death: Body of the deceased journalist to reach Pakistan tonight
Body of Arshad Sharif has been sent to Pakistan from Kenya His funeral will take place on Thursday in Islamabad The senior Anchorperson was associated with BOL DOHA: The body of Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif – who was killed in Kenya - has been sent to Pakistan. As per details shared by the Foreign Office, the body of the deceased journalist was sent to Pakistan by a foreign airline. The aircraft has landed in Doha and from there...
Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in 🇰🇪. I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to 🇵🇰
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022
Arshad Sharif’s murder has sent shockwaves across Pak. It has highlighted an ongoing targeting of anyone who dares to criticise or question those holding power.When will our senior Judiciary act to ensure our citizens fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution are protected
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2022
We saw a foreign abetted regime change conspiracy taking place sending Pak into chaos. But senior Judiciary continues to remain aloof. When will the Judiciary move to act against State institutions that are defying all laws & violating the Constitution? It is high time they did.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2022
National Assembly condemns killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif
The resolution, moved by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, called for an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident. It demanded that a fair and transparent investigation should be conducted to ascertain facts behind this brutal killing. The house also extended deepest condolences to the family of the deceased journalist and the media community. ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has adopted a unanimous resolution, strongly condemning the brutal killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. The resolution, moved...
PM Shehbaz requests Kenyan president to ensure fair probe into Arshad’s murder
After talking to the president on telephone, Shehbaz Sharif promised to fast-track the process of return of the veteran journalist’s body, murder in Kenya, to Pakistan. “Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya," he tweeted. ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday requested Kenyan President William Ruto to ensure fair and transparent investigation into the tragic death or murder of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. After...
Arshad Sharif's murder has sent shockwaves across Pakistan: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the killing of BOL News senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif and called on the judiciary to take action against state institutions defying laws and violating the Constitution. In a series of tweets, the former prime minister said Arshad Sharif's murder has sent shockwaves across Pakistan. He said the killing has highlighted an ongoing targeting of anyone who dares to criticize or question those holding power. He asked when the senior judiciary will act to...
Pakistan High Commission facilitating repatriation of Arshad Sharif’s body: FO
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya is facilitating the "expeditious" repatriation of the mortal remains of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in coordination with the host authorities, the Foreign Office said. The Foreign Office issued a statement saying Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kenya received initial information about the death of Arshad Sharif early Monday morning and accordingly contacted the police authorities and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments. It said the Office of the Vice President...
FM Bilawal condemns killing of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya
Bilawal Zardari strongly condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. "Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones who are in my thoughts and prayers, while they grapple with this sudden loss,” he tweeted ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday condemned killing of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and condoled his family and loved ones. In a tweet, Bilawal Zardari said, “Strongly condemn the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif...
Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif: Who was he?
Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family. One of the renowned journalists was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice. Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan's number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show...
Pakistan in contact with Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif death
Rana Sanaullah assures that government is in contact with Kenya government over the death of Arshad Sharif He condoles the sad demise of Senior Anchorperson BOL News Marriyum Aurangzeb contacted the mourning family of Sharif to express grief ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday that the government has been in contact with the authorities in Kenya regarding the probe into the death of Senior journalist Arshad Sharif. While condoling the death of the journalist – who was shot dead...
ISPR expresses deep sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif
ISPR expresses deep sorrow over the death of Arshad Sharif. Pakistan Army has expressed grief over the sudden death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Arshad Sharif is an irreparable loss to the journalist community of Pakistan. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Monday, BOL News reported. According to the reports, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army has expressed grief over the sudden death of senior journalist Arshad...
Arshad Sharif paid ultimate price for speaking truth, Imran Khan
Arshad Sharif paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth. PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed grief. Arshad continued to speak the truth while exposing the powerful on social media. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed grief and said in his tweet that Arshad Sharif has paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth, BOL News reported. In his latest statement on the social networking website Twitter, the former prime minister said that he was shocked by the brutal murder...
Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case
Petition filed in IHC seeking an investigation in Arshad Sharif case. It is notified that security agencies should liaise with Kenyan agencies to investigate. IHC Court has issued a notice to the Interior Secretary and the Foreign Secretary. Barrister Shoaib Razzaq filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an investigation of the alleged murder of Arshad Sharif on Monday, BOL News reported. As per the details, the court orders that a commission should be formed to investigate...
PTI leaders express grief over martyrdom of Arshad Sharif
PTI leaders express grief over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif. Arshad Sharif's martyrdom was confirmed by Kenya police. The Kenyan police said that armed men shot Arshad Sharif in the head in Nairobi. Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Bol News senior anchor person Arshad Sharif. Shah Mahmood Qureshi Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his message on the social networking website Twitter, said that there are no words to express the deep shock and...
Arshad Sharif to be remembered for his principally-driven journalism: Shoaib Shaikh
KARACHI: Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh expressed his deep condolence over the sad demise of BOL’s Senior Anchorperson and renowned journalist Arshad Sharif. Shoaib Shaikh took to his Twitter to condole over the sudden death of Arshad Sharif - who's shot dead in Kenya. The veteran journalist recently became part of Bol channel and his program was scheduled to be air soon. “Deepest condolences & prayers to Arshad Sharif’s family.” Deepest condolences & prayers to...
میں جھکا نہیں__ میں بکا نہیں
کہیں چھپ چھپا کے کھڑا نہیں
جو ڈٹے ہوئے ہیں____ محاذ پر
مجھے ان صفوں میں تلاش کر
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#ArshadSharif
— Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) October 23, 2022
My brother my friend a great patriot and a courageous journalist arshad sharif is assassinated in Kenya..i am speechless …no words to express grief and sorrow
— Sami Abraham (@samiabrahim) October 24, 2022
Unbelievable. #ArshadSharif gone. Heart-breaking. RIP brother.
— Amir Zia (@AmirZia1) October 24, 2022
پاکستان سے عشق کرنے والا ارشد شریف 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/jBR1bbdsy5
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 24, 2022
