ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers were offered and the slain journalist was laid to rest in H-11 cemetery.

The anchorperson’s body was brought to Shah Faisal Mosque amid strict security measures and Khatib Faisal Masjid led the funeral prayer.

As per details, security was put on high alert around Faisal Masjid. Sindh Police, FC also appointed to assist Islamabad Police.

A total of 3 thousand 792 security personnel were deployed around Faisal mosque.

People from all walks of life including politicians attended the funeral of Arshad Sharif.

The incident

BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday confirmed his family.

As per details revealed by the authorities, Sharif was shot in the head in a town on the outskirts of Nairobi. As per details, Police in Kenya have confirmed his death and have opened an investigation in regard to his death.

Arshad Sharif had joined BOL and his program was scheduled to be on screen but was delayed due to security reasons.

Arshad Sharif was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in 2019.

I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.

Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.

Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

Condolences

Condolences poured in from colleagues and other prominent personalities as the news surfaced.

Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan.

May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022

I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear of Arshad sharif’s death. Allah Jannat naseeb karay. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 24, 2022