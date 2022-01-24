Bollywood News Highlights: Deepika Padukone looks smokin’ HOT in Orange outfit, Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar
Deepika Padukone looks smokin’ HOT in Orange outfit, Ananya Panday gets Siddhant's jacket at Gehraiyaan promotions
Fans of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi got a special surprise on Monday evening as the Gehraiyaan trio stepped out for promotions. Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya, who grabbed hearts with the film's trailer, stepped out on Monday evening to promote their upcoming romantic drama. And, yes, they surely turned heads with their adorable banter and stunning appearance. Deepika, as usual, left fans gushing in a stunning dress, but Ananya and Siddhant's adorable moment stole the show. Shakun, Deepika,...
Malaika Arora looks stunning in an Alexandre Vauthier gold sequin short dress
A dress that recognises an intense-shine attitude is the one absolute gift you can give the party-animal in you. If playing high-glam has sparked your curiosity to an unfathomable degree, welcome to today's tutorial on how to never let your party avatar taste loss. Are you one of those who can't and won't get enough of the magnificent game? It's another day when the exceedingly beautiful Malaika Arora taught us how to go on fire in a little suit. We...
Sara Ali Khan enjoys makeup during shoot, Vicky Kaushal teases
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are preparing to work together for the first time in Laxmi Utekar's untitled project. Since the filming began in Indore, the duo has been providing behind-the-scenes photos and videos to their fans. Sara Ali Khan has a huge Instagram following and isn't afraid to share a glimpse of her daily life with her friends and family. The 26-year-old actress turned to Instagram on Monday to share a story from Maheshwar's Narmada Riverbank. Vicky's reaction...
Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor & others LOVE Varun Dhawan-Natasha's wedding PHOTOS
Today is a momentous day for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal because it marks their first wedding anniversary. Varun and Natasha married last year in front of their closest friends and family members. Today, as they celebrate their important day, Varun reminisced about his wedding with Natasha and shared previously unseen images. Celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, and others have now responded to them. Many people have even poured love and well wishes on...
'Doobey,' Gehraiyaan's First Song, Has Been Released: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi Personify the heady rush of falling in love.
The first song from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Lothika Jha sings the song Doobey, which was penned by Kausar Munir. While the teaser's title track is already buzzing on social media, Doobey will undoubtedly increase spectators' excitement for the film. The song depicts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's love and relationship in the film. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them. Ankur Tewari said of the first song, "From...
Disha Patani looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
The Yodha actress, Disha Patani enjoys spending time at the beach, as seen by her frequent postings on social media from her Maldives vacation. Disha appears to enjoy every moment of her time in the tropical paradise, from sunbathing to swimming in the clear waters. The actress shared a photo on social media on Monday and left fans in awe of her beauty. Disha shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she is wearing a light-colored bikini top...
Watch Yashraj Mukhate's funny musical twist with Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma's stand-up act 'I Am Not Done Yet' has been given a humorous musical twist by the music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who previously collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill. The comedian cracks fun on his bad English and intoxicated tweets in the video for the song "I Am Done Yet." The main point of Yashraj Mukhate's current composition is the repeating tagline of Kapil Sharma's show, which readily gets the attention of viewers. Watch the video here! View this post...
Siddhant Chaturvedi gives jacket to freezing Ananya Pandey
On February 11, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan will be available on Amazon Prime. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were sighted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday to promote the film. Shakun, Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya are seen posing for the camera in the photos. Ananya chose a maroon crop top with white designer leggings, while Deepika wore a body-hugging orange outfit. Siddhant was dressed in a black blazer coat with a white shirt underneath. Check out...
On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted in the city. The trio appeared in public to promote their next film 'Gehraiyaan.' They recently stunned everyone with the film's powerful and interesting trailer. Deepika looked stunning in a tangerine cutout bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit in the photos. She accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings and black heels. While posing for the photographers, the dimpled beauty was seen flashing her million-dollar smile. Ananya, her...
Celebrities wishes Varun Dhawan, Natasha on their anniversary
Last Year, Bollywood power couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the wedding knot and today the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Natasha and Varun have truly proved to be a couple who can live through all the ups and downs together and, to mark their day today, the Student of The Year actor has shared some unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the Badlapur actor posted a series of pictures, showing him holding hands...
Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar – Watch Video
Mouni Roy, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. Her followers are excited to see her in her bridal avatar on her wedding day. Mouni, who has been tight-lipped about her romance, suddenly gave a huge hint on Monday evening. Today, she was photographed by paparazzi in the city. They were observed congratulating her on her upcoming fresh beginnings. Surprisingly, Mouni responded to them by saying, "Thank you." As she posed for the...
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's honeymoon pictures?
Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made their love Instagram official by uploading photos from their intimate wedding. On the day after their wedding, the couple headed out to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon. The couple elected not to share many details about their romantic honeymoon on social media. Katrina was the one who tweeted a photo from their beach vacation, showing off her Mehendi-clad hands and red chooda. Katrina tweeted a series of...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The actress further asked for privacy during ‘this special time’ to emphasize her family. This is Priyanka and Nick’s first child. The couple got hitched in 2018. She took Instagram to post her happy news tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We...
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter
Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with broadcasters for revealing the face of Anushka and Kohli's kid, Vamika, during the live match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. Fans have chastised broadcasters for disclosing Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's kid, little munchkin's face, and the couple has been seen covering her face from cameras. Netizens have flocked to social media to criticize the act after seeing the viral clip from the match. Taking to...
The first song from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Lothika Jha sings the song Doobey, which was penned by Kausar Munir. While the teaser's title track is already buzzing on social media, Doobey will undoubtedly increase spectators' anticipation for the film. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's love and passion from the film are depicted in the song. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them. Check out here! Speaking of the...
Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for November-December 2021 are scheduled to be released soon on the official website. Did you know how well your favourite Bollywood actors performed in their 12th grade exams? Take a look at this - Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood's reigning monarch Shah Rukh Khan reportedly received an 80.5 percent in his 12th grade. Hansraj College awarded him a Bachelor's degree in economics. Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon, the Mimi actor, reportedly...
Anushka Sharma break silence on Vamika’s pictures going viral
Anushka Sharma finally speaks out about Vamika's viral photos: Anushka took to social media to claim that she was unaware that she was being photographed during the match on Sunday, after which her daughter Vamika's photos went viral. Virat and Anushka had requested that the media not film or photograph their baby daughter without their consent, which was granted until Sunday when a sports channel shifted the camera to Anushka and Vamika cheering in the grandstand as Virat made his...
Fans in awe after Katrina Kaif shares stunning snaps from her honeymoon
The newly married Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December, has left fans awestruck with a beautiful glimpse from her honeymoon trip to the Maldives. Both Katrina and Vicky abstained from sharing their honeymoon photos on social media. But, on Monday, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a series of pictures from her 'happy place' and left fans swooning over her natural glowing look. She was seen wearing dark green and white beachwear as...
Lara Dutta reveals reason behind her gap from acting
Actress Lara Dutta who ruled B-Town for many years and then took a long gap from her acting career has finally revealed about her decision. The former beauty queen debuted with Andaaz alongside Akshay in 2003 and worked for many comic movies that garnered much love for her. Read more: Why does Salman Khan call Lara Dutta every midnight? But she eventually slowed down her pace and stopped appearing in any project after 2015. The actress in a recent interview...
Katrina Kaif throws remedy for our Monday blues
The newlywed actress Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives for a shoot and shared a few pictures from her ‘Happy Place’ that stunned her fans. The actress threw a treat for the fans to tackle Monday blues clad in a casual but sassy look. Read more: Katrina Kaif throws major airport style statement Kaif could be seen donning a white printed shirt over a bikini top with matching shorts. Hairs flowing in the breeze, the actress with the minimal...
