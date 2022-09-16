Dengue Live Update: Cases increasing rapidly throughout country

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed another woman’s life in Umerkot, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 54 in Sindh province this year so far.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the death of a female in Umerkot and the death was at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad. A total 54 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 47 were reported in Karachi.

Out of total deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 13 in Karachi East, four each in Karachi South and Korangi, three in Karachi West and Umerkot, two each in Malir and Hyderabad, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 207 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 117 were reported in the Karachi division.

In October, a total of 7,380 cases surfaced all over Sindh so far out of them 5,212 have been reported in Karachi.

According to the health department, 17,534 dengue cases surfaced throughout the province out of which 13,692 emerged in Karachi from January 01 to October 23, 2022.

In 2022, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,271 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 3,155, Korangi 2,421, Karachi South 1,863, Malir 996, and Hyderabad 2,201.