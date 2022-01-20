Entertainment News Highlights: Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures, Ayeza & Danish set couple goals
Ayesha Omar attempts a dangerous stunt from Dubai top building, watch video
Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, on Instagram. On Instagram, the BulBulay star shared a video showing the most stunning view of the sky. The diva is dangerously cool at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai! We’re dizzy just looking at...
Fans are drooling over Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures
Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her Instagram account. Turning to Instgaram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her sweet pictures while twinning with her cat. "Pawsitively feline myself????" she captioned her post. Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial) In the pictures, Alizeh donned a chic white...
Rabeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!
Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrity, Rabeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment in a new way. This time, Rabeeca will not be a contestant on any show but will appear on the TV screen as the host of the show. The TikToker is all set to host Pakistan's most unique show on BOL Entertainment, "BOL Ka Pakistan." Earlier, Rabeeca was part of BOL Entertainment's show "Game Show Aise Chale Ga", which was hosted by the country's leading actor and model,...
Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has spoken out in response to the Lahore High Court's decision to grant singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision plea. The singer has stated that the verdict would not be as expected. He went on to say that he would soon set the record right. Took to Twitter the Larsha Pekhawar singer wrote, “Some ‘criminals’, after warrants were issued against them, are celebrating some self proclaimed victory by spreading complete misinformation and lies. There is NO such...
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz riding an elephant, video goes viral
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani celebrity couple, are quite the power couple, given that Aziz is well-known for her work and Hussain is always in the news for his strong ideas. The much-loved celebs are world travellers, as evidenced by their captivating Instagram account. "Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was", the Jhooti actor captioned. Have a...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket
Power couple of showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off to work and enjoying their adventurous vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The couple, who were blessed with their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain, are enjoying some quality time in Phuket. The couple was jetted off on vacation and kept their fans updated by sharing vacation diaries on social media. Read more: Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz’s look from Phuket trip Turning to Instagram, the actors have shared...
Saboor Aly Shares Cute Wedding Photos Featuring Sajal Aly, Ali Ansari, and Aly Syed
The wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari became the buzz of the town. Captivating photographs from these enthrallingly surreal occasions have captured our hearts. Different clips from the Shendi event received a lot of attention, and now we have a lot of fantastic HD images from this Shendi event for you to enjoy. This piece will include Saboor and Ali's gorgeous romantic photoshoot with rare glances of our stars. So let's begin with the year's most charming and endearing...
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan
The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night, including new potential vocalists, including up-and-coming hijabi rapper Eva B. Kana Yaari, a Balochi pop song, was an instant hit with the audience, promising a slew of other songs throughout the season. Kaifi Khalil was the primary vocalist on the track, and Abdul Wahab Bugti played the Tambura. Read more: The people of Pakistan found it’s new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari Eva B revealed the meaning behind...
Twitterati support Sharmila Faruqi over her 'fight' against Nadia Khan
The Twitterati have extended support for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqi after she called out actor and host Nadia Khan for ridiculing her mother's makeup at a wedding. After the video shared by Nadia Khan went viral, which showed the host apparently mocking the politician’s mother, the social media users began to slam Khan for her unacceptable behaviour. Despite warning for the legal action again the Zun Mureed actress, Sharmila Faruqi reminded her well-wishers that she’ll not resort...
Hareem Farooq serves old-school, traditional vibes in latest snaps
Actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating pictures shared on her social media. Taking to Instagram, the Doosri Biwi actor shared a thread of pictures looking ethereal in an elegant traditional white ensemble paired with beautiful gajras. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) She styled her lengthy mane into curls that had an old-world beauty to them, complimenting her hair with stunning heavy earrings. She opted for...
Xulfi rejects all claims of stealing the tune from Nirmala Maghani with video evidence
With what the show claims to be video evidence, Coke Studio has rejected accusations of copying the tune for Tu Jhoom. From Umerkot-based artist Nirmala Maghani. The show claims that season producer Xulfi and associate producer Abdullah Siddiqui began working on the song in May. That is a month before Maghani allegedly shared her demo with Xulfi. In a statement accompanied by a WhatsApp screen recording posted on Wednesday. Read more: Xulfi accussed of stealing tunes of ‘Tu Jhoom’ from...
Alizey Fatima officially shuts divorce rumours with Feroze Khan
Talented actor Feroze Khan and his wife, who are parents to a two-year-old baby boy, were in the headlines since the news of their divorce broke out. For quite a long time, netizens kept speculating that the couple has parted ways. But, Alizey officially shut all the rumours after sharing a loved-up photo on her social media with hubby Feroze and son Mohammad Sultan Khan. "Home," she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
The people of Pakistan found it's new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari
After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom, Coke Studio has released the second song from season 14, Kana Yaari. This song features Eva B, Kaifi Khalil, and Abdul Wahab Bugti. Read more: Tu Jhoom Lyrics – Naseebo Lal Abida Parveen | Coke Studio 14 In a beautifully crafted track, singer-songwriter Kaifi Khalil sings about betrayal; a song about relationships that just didn't last. This is the Coke Studio song we all expected to hear, with...
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter's wedding
A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her daughter Anya Siddiqui’s baraat that took away the internet by storm. The actress herself was slaying like a diva with her daughter who looked breathtaking in golden bridal attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan) A number of fraternity members attended the wedding event...
This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry
Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year for the revival of Pakistani Cinema. Read more: Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad In a tweet that he posted on Thursday, he said 10 films will be made in the public-private sector under the newly established film division of Pakistan Television (PTV). https://twitter.com/fawadchaudhry/status/1484013281904041984 “Pakistan Film Week is starting at the Dubai Expo from today where 11 Pakistani films will be screened in Pakistan...
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision plea, overturning a session court order that had stopped proceedings in her defamation case against iconic singing sensation Ali Zafar. Since 2018, when the Meesha Shafi accused the latter of sexual harassment on many occasions, they both have been fighting in court against one other. Ali Zafar had filed a Rs1 billion defamation claim against the female singer, who then filed a follow-up complaint against him, which was...
Asim Azhar leaves Tweeple wondering if he still loves Hania Aamir
Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar, who had a hate spree viral episode with his rumoured ex-Hania Aamir, has once again hinted over loving someone special. A recent tweet by the Ghalat Fehmi singer has sent the internet into a frenzy that read, "Mainu tere naal tere naal tere naal, hoya aye pyaar", leaving the tweeple in curiosity. https://twitter.com/AsimAzharr/status/1483457508689821700?s=20 The fans and netizens are wondering with whom Asim Azhar is in love again. While others began questioning whether he still misses...
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi's warning after viral video fiasco
After receiving huge backlash on social media, actress and host Nadia Khan has addressed politician Sharmila Faruqi's threat to report it to cybercrime authorities after Khan's unacceptable behaviour with her mother. Naida Khan wondered about the reaction of Sharmila Faruqi since she has deleted the video from her Instagram account. "Things could escalate if I would have said anything further on the issue," she said. "Sharmila can go to the cybercrime authorities if she wants to but it’s redundant to...
Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot
Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country's most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives. A recent Instagram post by Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her entire fanbase. The Laapata starlet has shared a series of steamy pictures along with ever dotting hubby Danish Taimoor, setting new couple goals. The couple's irrepressible chemistry spoke louder than the captionless photos....
Zara Noor Abbas drops last song recorded by late aunt Sumbul Shahid
Actress Zara Noor Abbas is remembering her late aunt Sumbul Shahid, the veteran actress, who passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications. Taking to Instagram, the Phaans star posted the last recorded musical performance of the late Sumbul Shahid, Naya Sayapa to mark her birth anniversary (January 18). According to Zara, her Po Khala aka Sumbul loved singing and her entire family has paid a tribute to the Nand actress by releasing her last recording. "Po Khala ( Sumbul...
FBR freezes all bank accounts of Aima Baig over non-payment of Rs85 million tax
Iconic singer Aima Baig is once again in hot waters after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen all of her bank of accounts on Wednesday. This step came after the FBR had issued a notice to Aima Baig for failing to pay a tax of Rs 85 million. According to reports, the tax collection agency sought to retrieve money from the Dhola crooner's account, but Baig had already withdrawn Rs25 million from her bank accounts and emptied them before...
Agha Ali Responds To Divorce Rumours With Hina Altaf
Agha Ali Khan recently married Hina Altaf. A fan asked him if things were going well between the two. That fan became extremely judgmental, concluding that there must be something wrong between the two because neither Hina nor agha write anything about each other on their Instagram pages. She also complained to Agha about how he didn't like any of Hina Altaf's posts and even refused to see her on any occasion. Agha Ali's response simply melted our hearts....
