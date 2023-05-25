Hotel Intruder Or Social Media Star? Seal's Selfie With Police Goes Viral

Seal from California beach enters hotel, surprises guests

Pismo Beach Police Department called for rescue

Police take adorable selfie with the seal before helping it down the stairs

Picture this: You're enjoying a tranquil day during your hotel stay, completely at ease. As you step out of your room, a heartwarming surprise awaits you—a friendly seal, extending its warm greeting!

It sounds like a scene straight out of a movie, doesn't it? Well, just recently, a seal from a picturesque California beach embarked on an unexpected adventure, venturing into a nearby hotel.

Eventually, local authorities were alerted and swiftly arrived to ensure the safe rescue of the adorable marine creature.

Pismo Beach Police Department shared a post on Facebook. They wrote, 'The PBPD #SealTeam deployed in full force to the Sandcastle Inn last night, but halted the rescue momentarily for a #SealSelfie. This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down. Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!'

Posted a mere day ago, this captivating story has already garnered over 600 likes and generated a wave of comments from intrigued individuals. The heartwarming tale revolves around a spontaneous hotel encounter involving a seal that ventured from a California beach.

The post chronicles the rescue mission initiated by local authorities to ensure the safe return of the beloved marine creature.

An individual wrote, 'Omg coo cute. It looks like he posed for the pic. Lol.' A second added, 'And his pose! Sweetest thing ever! Thank you for helping this wayward little guy!' A third shared, 'Seal Team Pismo, I love it! Hahaha, that is just adorable.'