Samsung Galaxy A34 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A34 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 11:14 AM

Samsung Galaxy A34 Price In Pakistan & Detailed
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
  • The phone has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • It has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone that offers a large and high-quality display and is currently available on the market.

The phone has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high 120 Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) chipset. The phone has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The phone also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13 MP camera.

The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI OneUI 5.1
Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight 199 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1', Video ([email protected], [email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 25W wired

Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


