Seek And Find Puzzle: Spot An Orange In The Playschool In 7 Seconds

The "seek and find challenge" is an online puzzle.

The 'seek and find challenge' is a famous online puzzle that tests people's observation abilities and attention to detail.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, or combination of these.

Regular practise of this task is quite useful in boosting observation and attention abilities.

Let’s find out now!

Seek and Find - Find Orange in Playschool in 7 Seconds

​



The toddlers can be seen causing havoc in a playschool scene in the image shared above.

An orange is hidden in the playschool scenario, and your task is to find it in 7 seconds.

The goal of this puzzle is to assess your attention to detail and attention to detail. It's a great way to put your observation skills to the test.

Only those with extraordinary visual abilities will be able to complete the task in the allotted time.

Have you discovered the orange that was lurking in the playschool?

Time is running out, so hurry up.

The orange is there in front of your eyes, but the way it has been blended in the image makes it difficult for people to identify it.

Did you notice the orange yet?

Examine the image to see if you can locate anything that resembles an orange.

There are only a few seconds left.

And…

The countdown has begun.

With your keen vision, most of you may have noticed the orange.

Some of you may be looking for an orange even now.

You can now stop looking.

Do you want to know where the orange is?

Then check out the solution below.

Find Orange in 7 Seconds - Solution

The orange can be found on the right side of the image, beneath the playhouse. A circle denotes its location.