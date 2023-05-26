Non-bailable Arrest Warrant For Pervaiz Elahi Issued

The Anti-Corruption Court has ordered to arrest Pervaiz Elahi.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Pervaiz Elahi so far.

The anti-corruption team reached Pervaiz Elahi's residence.

Lahore: The Anti-Corruption Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Court has ordered to arrest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and produce him by June 2.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi so far. The first warrant was issued on May 25 after the cancellation of bail, while the anti-corruption court issued the second warrant on May 26.

The anti-corruption team reached Pervaiz Elahi's residence with an arrest warrant. It should be remembered that Pervaiz Elahi's bail was canceled in the Gujranwala case.