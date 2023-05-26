Rangers And Police Arrested Accused Involved In Tampering With Stolen Mobile

The stolen mobile phones, laptops, and computers were also recovered.

Accused is involved in tampering with stolen mobile phones for three years.

The accused used to change software by tampering with IMEI number.

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested an accused Zakir Rehman allegedly involved in tampering and buying stolen mobile phones from the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

3 The accused used to change software by tampering with IMEI number. 3 The stolen mobile phones, laptops, and computers were also recovered. 3 Accused is involved in tampering with stolen mobile phones for three years.

On the basis of intelligence information, Rangers and Police arrested Zakir Rehman allegedly involved in tampering and buying stolen mobile phones from the Orangi Town area of Karachi. The stolen mobile phones, laptops, and computers along with tampering devices were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Rangers Spokesperson said the accused is involved in tampering with stolen mobile phones for the past three years. The accused used to change the software by tampering with the IMEI number of the mobile phones sent from the shopkeepers of the area.

During the initial investigation, the accused admitted that he not only tampers mobile phones for mobile shop shopkeepers but also tampers IMEI numbers of mobile phones for various robberies.

The accused further revealed that he is involved in buying and selling stolen mobile phones and tampering.

The raids are underway for the arrest of other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested accused along with the stolen goods have been handed over to the police for further legal action.