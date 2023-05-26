Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Stunning In Yellow Gown At Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari made her first appearance on the red carpet

Aditi wore a yellow-coloured strapless gown

She styled the ensemble with striking jewels and accessories

At this year's Cannes Film Festival, actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her first red carpet appearance. Aditi is one of the Indian celebrities who will be attending the 76th annual event, which is always a big deal. During the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer), she walked the red carpet. For the occasion, the star looked stunning in a sunshine yellow gown, channeling her modern Princess moment.

Aditi Rao Hydari stroll the 2023 Cannes Film Celebration honorary pathway during the L'Ete Dernier separating an exquisite yellow-hued strapless outfit. Aditi also posted photos from her photoshoot in the ensemble on Instagram with the caption 'In full bloom [flower emoji]' in addition to those taken on the red carpet. The outfit is from the racks of Michael Cinco, the originator liable for Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella second at Cannes. Big name beautician Saman Ratansi styled Aditi in the exquisite group. Look at her photos underneath.

The strapless gown worn by Aditi has a plunging square neckline that shows off her decolletage, a corseted bodice with a fitted bust, a cinched waist that shows off her slim frame, tiered ruffles on the long skirt that fall to the floor and are adorned with thousands of floral ornaments, an asymmetric high-low hem, and a long train that sweeps the floor.

The ensemble was styled by Aditi with striking jewelry and accessories like statement rings, multicolored strap high heels, and ornate gold earrings. Last but not least, she went with side-parted open wavy hair, a fuchsia pink lip color, subtle smokey eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Aditi's pictures got a lot of love from her social media followers, including Sanya Malhotra, who commented with 'Ufff [heart-eye emoji].' A fan remarked, 'How might you be so gorgeous.' One more commented, 'Shocker you.' What do you think of Aditi's outfit on the Cannes red carpet?








