Eleven Detained In Connection With The Shooting Of Police Officer John Caldwell

Eleven arrested in County Tyrone over attempted murder of detective John Caldwell.

New CCTV footage and vehicle images released in connection with the attack.

Caldwell was shot while loading footballs into his car in Omagh.

Eleven individuals have been apprehended in County Tyrone, suspected of attempting to murder senior detective John Caldwell.

Authorities have also released new surveillance footage and vehicle images believed to be involved in the attack.

3 Caldwell was shot while loading footballs into his car in Omagh. 3 Eleven arrested in County Tyrone over attempted murder of detective John Caldwell. 3 New CCTV footage and vehicle images released in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred on February 22 when Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot while placing footballs in his car at a sports complex in Omagh.

The police conducted a search and arrest operation in Omagh and Coalisland, leading to the detention of nine men and two women, aged between 21 and 72, under the Terrorism Act. Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan emphasized the significance of this development in the investigation.

The shooting of senior detective John Caldwell, witnessed by school children, received condemnation from political figures in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Authorities revealed that three vehicles, suspected to be used by the assailants, were seen traveling together on the Drumnakilly Road towards Omagh prior to the attack.

Out of the eleven individuals arrested on Friday, seven had been previously detained in connection with the shooting, according to Mr. Corrigan.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell, who was discharged from the hospital in April, has provided his account of the incident to investigators after being visited by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his treatment.

Recently, he had a meeting with King Charles, marking his first public appearance since the shooting, at Hillsborough Castle.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan expressed his joy at Caldwell's recovery and attendance at a garden party hosted by the King and Queen. However, the focus remains on bringing the perpetrators responsible for the attempted murder to justice.

Authorities suspect the involvement of the dissident republican group, the New IRA, potentially collaborating with an organized crime gang in carrying out the attack, which resulted in life-altering injuries for the detective chief inspector.







