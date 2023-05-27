Urwa Hocane Looks Elegant In Green Outfit

Urwa Hocane looks breathtaking in green outfit.

The ensemble showcased floral finesse and delicate hues, capturing sublime elegance.

The embroidery added allure and showcased a sense of artistry.

Urwa Hocane, an actress and model, looked stunning in a mint-colored floral outfit by So Kamal. The exquisite lawn ensemble is part of the brand's upcoming festive Eid collection.

The ensemble beautifully combined floral designs and soft hues, capturing a sense of sublime elegance. Urwa Hocane served as a perfect muse to showcase So Kamal's latest collection, providing her fans with inspiring fashion ideas for the Eid season.

Urwa gracefully showcased the premium lawn ensemble from So Kamal, praising the intricate craftsmanship of her outfit in the caption.

'Embroidered threads curated with precision giving alluring essence of womanhood and their delicacy reflecting diversity.'



The outfit featured meticulous schiffli embroidered patterns, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and artistry. The captivating embroidery, carefully placed on a subtle fabric landscape, created a mesmerizing visual appeal.

The ensemble included a central panel and side kalis, accentuated by the embroidered drape, adding a touch of grandeur. Urwa draped the silk dupatta gracefully over her ensemble, enhancing the overall look with finesse.

To complement her attire, Urwa adorned herself with stunning Kundan jewelry, including a mesmerizing choker and a pair of earrings. These accessories enhanced her natural beauty and added a regal touch to her ensemble.

Have a look!

Urwa Hocane, a multi-talented model and actress, has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry with her beauty and acting skills. After a successful transition to the big screen, Urwa made her film debut in the 2014 movie 'Na Maloom Afraad' and gained further recognition as the leading lady in the popular romantic drama 'Meri Ladli.' She recently released her debut production film, 'Tich Button,' receiving acclaim from all quarters.