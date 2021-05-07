Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video is out now – featuring Mahira Khan!

Pakistan Actor Mahir Khan is the latest to join music composer and singer Azaan Sami Khan in his new music video.

As per reports, Azaan Sami Khan is all set to release his next single, titled Tu, this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Azaan, the son of Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar, on his Instagram account, shared the teaser leaving the fans gushing.

The expectations are on heights for the song since it stars Mahira Khan as the muse for Azaan Sami Khan’s latest music video where she plays his love interest.