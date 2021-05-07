Double Click 970×250

Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video is out now – featuring Mahira Khan!

Web Desk

07th May, 2021. 04:12 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mahira Khan will appear in a music video by Azaan Sami

Pakistan Actor Mahir Khan is the latest to join music composer and singer Azaan Sami Khan in his new music video.

As per reports, Azaan Sami Khan is all set to release his next single, titled Tu, this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Azaan, the son of Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar, on his Instagram account, shared the teaser leaving the fans gushing.

The expectations are on heights for the song since it stars Mahira Khan as the muse for Azaan Sami Khan’s latest music video where she plays his love interest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

1 week ago
David Beckham, wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida

English former professional footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, who...
Best dressed actress of the week? Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria or Kriti Sanon?
1 week ago
Best dressed actress of the week: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria or Kriti Sanon?

Celebrities always give fashion look even they are not trying. The number...
Regina King's Oscar 2021 gown was made with 62,000 sequins and took 140 hours to complete
1 week ago
Regina King’s Oscar 2021 gown was made with 62,000 sequins

The 93rd Awards Academy saw some of the most stunning red carpet...
Brad Pitt
2 weeks ago
Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt knows how to make an entrance!

American actor and film producer, William Bradley Pitt, popularly known as Brad...
PDM Lahore Jalsa
5 months ago
PDM Lahore Jalsa: Celebrities slammed opposition for putting lives at risk

Pakistani celebrities have slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding public...
celebrities
6 months ago
celebrities who voted for the first time in the 2020 election

A number of celebrities encouraging people to vote in the 2020 US...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays
59 mins ago
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays

The Sindh Government on Friday notified holidays from May 10 to May...
'Pak, KSA together can play a significant role in countering Islamophobia,' Fawad
1 hour ago
‘Pak, KSA together can play a significant role in countering Islamophobia,’ Fawad

Federal minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistanis...
In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
4 hours ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters
4 hours ago
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with...