Prince William, Kate Middleton send sweet wishes to Prince Harry on 37th birthday

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday extended sweet birthday wishes to Prince Harry, who turned 37.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the royal couple shared a lovely throwback photo of the Duke of Sussex to wish him a very happy birthday.

Happy Birthday Prince Harry! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Lw1nR9wNDl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

They also shared the same photo on their official Instagram handle and wished Prince Harry on his special day.

The royal fans also took an opportunity to drop sweet wishes for Prince Harry on his birthday after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted his adorable picture on their social media handles.