Pakistan’s Ghulam Fatima delivers Shane Warne’s iconic delivery
Pakistan’s spinner, Ghulam Fatima successfully managed to recreate the iconic delivery of Shane Warne when she bowled out a batter during a domestic cricket match.
A magical delivery bowled by Shane Warne to England’s opener Andrew Strauss in 2005.
The delivery spun sharply from Strauss’ offside to shatter his leg stump, making it one of the most iconic delivery in Test cricket of that year.
The left-handed batter, Fareeha advanced down the pitch in an attempt to hit Ghulam Fatima’s spinning delivery out of the park when the sharply-spun ball got the better of her.
That delivery confused Andrew and he was unable to understand the ball, similarly, Fareeha was also unable to understand the ball and she only watches the ball spinning sharply to shatter her leg stump.
That ball To Fareeha: Ghulam Fatima 2-35 at National Stadium, Karachi
##BackOurGirls #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/sya89uqKe6
— Ghulam Fatima (@ghulamfatima_14) September 12, 2021
