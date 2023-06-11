Sindh Budget Aims At Providing Social Protection To People, Claims Murad

Murad says budget focuses rehabilitation of flood affected people

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says the provincial budget centers around rehabilitation of flood affected people and providing social protection to the poor of province.

Addressing post-budget news conference in Karachi on Sunday, he said in the over 2.247 trillion rupees budget, over seven hundred billion rupees have been earmarked for development expenditures.

Major allocations in Sindh Budget

· Rs312bn allocated for Education

· Rs214bn allocated for Health

· Rs143bn allocated for Law and Order

· Rs25.70bn allocated for Irrigation

· Rs1.24bn allocated for IT sector

· Rs23.47bn allocated for Works and Services

· Rs13.4bn allocated for Transport

· Rs10bn allocated for Livestock and Fisheries

· Rs5.69bn allocated for Social Welfare and Protection

· Rs88bn allocated for Local Councils



