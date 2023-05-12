Portugal Takes Major Step Towards Reducing Tobacco Use With Smoking Ban

Portugal proposes new legislation to extend smoking ban and restrict tobacco sales.

Smoking will be prohibited near public buildings and outdoor areas including covered terraces.

Starting in 2025, only licensed tobacconists and airport shops will be allowed to sell tobacco products.

The Portuguese government has proposed new legislation to extend the smoking ban to covered terraces and outdoor areas, as well as introduce restrictions on tobacco sales, in an effort to create a tobacco-free generation by 2040.

The Health Minister, Manuel Pizarro, stated that the measures were designed to protect future generations, despite criticism from business groups who claimed the regulations were too strict and discriminatory.

If passed by the parliament where the Socialists have a majority, smoking near public buildings like schools, hospitals, and sports venues, as well as outside restaurants and coffee shops, will be prohibited starting from October 23 in Portugal.

However, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs with designated smoking areas with proper ventilation will be allowed to keep them until 2030.

Starting in 2025, Portugal will limit the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to licensed tobacconists and airport shops only, banning vending machines, petrol stations, bars, and restaurants from selling them.

Additionally, the sale of flavored heated tobacco will be prohibited as part of the country's efforts to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040, in compliance with a European Union directive.

The head of the restaurant association and the national association of fuel retailers criticized the new tobacco restrictions, stating that small businesses will lose revenue and the plan is unfair and disproportionate.

The Health Minister, Manuel Pizarro, dismissed suggestions to raise tobacco taxes, stating that it would encourage smuggling.

According to the government, tobacco use is responsible for two-thirds of smoker deaths, with smokers living 10 years less on average than non-smokers. In Portugal, about 13,500 deaths in 2019 were attributed to tobacco, with a population of around 10 million.







