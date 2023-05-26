Gold Price Continues To Decline For Second Consecutive Day

The price of gold per tola is Rs 235,750 in country.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 214.

The price of gold in world exchange market decreased by 9 dollars.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola has decreased for the second consecutive row.

3 The price of gold in world exchange market decreased by 9 dollars. 3 The price of gold per tola is Rs 235,750 in country. 3 The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 214.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola is Rs 235,750 in the country after a reduction of Rs 250.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 214 and sold at Rs 202,118.

According to the association, the price of gold in the world exchange market decreased by 9 dollars to 1952 dollars per ounce.