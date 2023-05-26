India Unveils New Parliament Building As Modi Revamps Capital's Center

Narendra Modi to inaugurate new parliament complex redefining New Delhi's center with Indian identity.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new parliament complex aimed at redefining the center of New Delhi with a distinct Indian identity, as part of a larger project to reconstruct colonial-era buildings.

The project, costing $2.4 billion, reflects Modi's focus on Indian culture and traditions. The inauguration coincides with upcoming parliamentary elections, where Modi's BJP will emphasize its Hindu nationalist credentials.

The new parliament complex, located near the iconic British-built heritage building, marks a significant architectural change in the capital.

The old parliament building in India will be transformed into a museum, according to the government's plans. The need for a new parliament building is emphasized due to capacity, infrastructure, technology, and safety concerns of the existing structure.

The new building, symbolizing a self-reliant India, features modern technology, increased seating capacity, and ample space. It incorporates national symbols, artwork, and captures the essence of Indian civilization.

Critics view the project as a means for Prime Minister Modi to reinforce his nationalist agenda, while opposition parties have announced a boycott of the inauguration, calling for the president to perform the opening.

The comprehensive redevelopment plan includes additional government buildings, residences for the vice-president and prime minister, but has faced objections from conservationists and urban planners who fear the loss of the city's character.







