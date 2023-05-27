Alaya F Chooses Career Balance Over Going Overboard With Roles

Alaya F received acclaim for her performances in movies

Priyanka Chopra labeled her as the "upcoming Bollywood superstar"

She prioritizes working on interesting projects that align with her instincts

Alaya F made a remarkable start to her career with her impressive portrayals in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy, which received immense praise from both critics and viewers. She also garnered significant attention when renowned personality Priyanka Chopra referred to her as the 'upcoming Bollywood superstar.' This recognition further propelled her into the spotlight.

She says, “Appreciation from people is always a confidence booster and create pressure, but in a very positive way. I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

Alaya, known for her recent works like Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and the web film U-turn, emphasizes the importance of meeting audience expectations, “Even if I do something conventional, people will be surprised because they are expecting something unconventional from me every time now. As long as people are surprised and content with my work, I am happy doing that. Moreover, I am fortunate that filmmakers are coming to me with some very interesting projects. So as long as the projects that I am being offered are interesting - conventional or unconventional, and feels right in my gut, I will do my best and I hope people like it. I want to so every kind of role.”

The actor emphasizes that she is unwilling to engage in anything excessively experimental at this point, unless she is working alongside the appropriate group of individuals.

While Priyanka Chopra and others believe that she has the potential to become the next big star in Bollywood, there is a group of people who argue that the era of superstars will cease to exist after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Responding to this, Pooja Bedi's daughter emphasizes that her priority would be to focus on doing good work, and success will naturally follow. “Your goals should be to be the best, because only then you will be able to achieve something. Otherwise all your efforts are also half hearted. And that’s what I am doing,” says Alaya, Who is currently engaged in filming for the movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sri, and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani?

Alaya holds the belief that the level of affection Indian audiences have for cinema and actors is unmatched when it comes to the topic of superstars. “I don’t think you see this kind of love anywhere else in the world. And hence, superstars will always exist in our country,” she tells.

Alaya highlights that the concept of a superstar is not fixed and will continuously evolve, and she proceeds to clarify this idea, “That’s because with social media’s rising popularity among people and more and more celebrities joining the platforms, the mystery around superstars is no more there. Earlier, they had an elusive quality but it has become impossible now as one can see them on social media on every day basis. They just have become so accessible. But like I said, my thing is to know that I am doing a good job. I believe you can only fail when you stop trying. So whether or not I become a superstar, I will keep on working for it.”





3 She prioritizes working on interesting projects that align with her instincts 3 Alaya F received acclaim for her performances in movies 3 Priyanka Chopra labeled her as the "upcoming Bollywood superstar"



