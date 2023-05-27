Mouni Roy Looks Regal In Black Sharara

Mouni Roy is a renowned Indian TV actress.

Mouni Roy, a prominent diva in the television industry, continues to leave her fans awestruck with her stunning appearances. Once again, Mouni surprised her followers with her incredible avatar as she became the muse for designer Payal Singhal's latest SS'23 'Modern Mughals' collection.

In her recent Instagram post, Mouni Roy showcased a black bagh embroidered kurti paired with kalidar sharara. She captioned her post with gratitude, stating, 'Grateful for it all 💫 In one of my favorite creations by @payalsinghal 🖤' Mouni's friend and actor Disha Patani quickly commented on the post, expressing admiration with the words, 'So beautiful.'

Recently, Mouni Roy, who was enjoying a vacation in Italy with her husband, made her debut at an ongoing festival in a vibrant yellow gown. The one-shoulder outfit, designed by Atelier Zuhra, featured a long trail and bow detailing at the back.

On the second day, Mouni opted for a black Tarik Ediz gown with a bow neckline. For her third look, Mouni dazzled in a sparkling white feathered gown from the Dubai-based luxury boutique Atelier Zuhra. The dress showcased a corset bodice with a plunging neckline.