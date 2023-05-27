Vivo V20 SE Price In Pakistan & Features

The Vivo V20 SE features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The Vivo V20 SE is now available on the market at reasonable price. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) chipset powers the device.

It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, which ensures a smooth and quick user experience.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution.

The Vivo V20 SE features a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 8-megapixel ultrwide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 4100 mAh non-removable battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Vivo V20 SE price in Pakistan

Vivo V20 SE price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 161 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gravity Black, Oxygen Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min (advertised)





