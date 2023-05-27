Vivo V20 SE Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Vivo V20 SE features a triple-camera setup on the back.
- The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The smartphone is powered by a 4100 mAh non-removable battery.
The Vivo V20 SE is now available on the market at reasonable price. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) chipset powers the device.
It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, which ensures a smooth and quick user experience.
The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution.
The Vivo V20 SE features a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 8-megapixel ultrwide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
The smartphone is powered by a 4100 mAh non-removable battery that supports 18 W fast charging.
Vivo V20 SE price in Pakistan
Vivo V20 SE price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
Vivo V20 SE specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11
|Dimensions
|161 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gravity Black, Oxygen Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Vivo V20 SE price in Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,386,007[+17,533*]
DEATHS
6,883,526[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,992[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]