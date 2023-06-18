Co-Chairman Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes Father’s Day

Father’s Day is globally celebrated on third Sunday of June every year

The day is usually observed on different dates across the world

KARACHI : Father’s Day is globally celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. It is an opportunity to honour and applaud one's father, or relevant father figure, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. The day is usually observed on different dates across the world, and it completely depends on traditions and cultures.

Co-Chairman Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on this occasion also honours and applauds the fathers of the world.

Mr. Shaikh tweets, “Father’s Day is a time to honor the indelible impact of fathers in our lives. They're the guiding stars who illuminate our paths but their importance extends far beyond a single day. Let's express heartfelt appreciation to our fathers daily for being the pillars of our families!”

3 The day is usually observed on different dates across the world 3 Co-Chairman Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes Father’s Day 3 Father’s Day is globally celebrated on third Sunday of June every year



