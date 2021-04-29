Watch Saboor Aly’s snarky replies to Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Adsense 300×250

The witty responses given by Pakistani actress Saboor Aly to host Aamir Liaquat during a live transmission have taken the internet by storm.

Saboor Aly recently participated in Aamir Liaquat’s Ramadan show as a guest, and the war of words between Saboor Aly and the host has made internet users laugh.

During the live Ramadan transmission, Saboor Aly gave back-to-back answers to Aamir Liaquat and threw shade at him. Proving to be a present-minded actress, Saboor Aly also skillfully confronted Aamir Liaquat for his past acts.

Fans are mocking this interestingly awkward situation while the actress is being praised for her scintillating wit.

One of the leading actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saboor Aly recently revealed that she always wanted to be an aerospace engineer if not an actress as she shared a photo of Pakistan’s young female aerospace engineer Arooba Faridi and paid a tribute to her on her Instagram story.