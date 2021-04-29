Adsense 970×250

Watch Saboor Aly’s snarky replies to Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 07:00 pm
Adsense 300×600
Saboor Aly Aamir Liaquat
Adsense 300×250

The witty responses given by Pakistani actress Saboor Aly to host Aamir Liaquat during a live transmission have taken the internet by storm.

Saboor Aly recently participated in Aamir Liaquat’s Ramadan show as a guest, and the war of words between Saboor Aly and the host has made internet users laugh.

During the live Ramadan transmission, Saboor Aly gave back-to-back answers to Aamir Liaquat and threw shade at him. Proving to be a present-minded actress, Saboor Aly also skillfully confronted Aamir Liaquat for his past acts.

Fans are mocking this interestingly awkward situation while the actress is being praised for her scintillating wit.

One of the leading actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saboor Aly recently revealed that she always wanted to be an aerospace engineer if not an actress as she shared a photo of Pakistan’s young female aerospace engineer Arooba Faridi and paid a tribute to her on her Instagram story.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

EL RISITAS Viral Meme Guy
56 mins ago
El Risitas, the Viral Laughing Meme Guy, Passed Away Aged 65

A very popular viral man, who is the face behind the "Spanish...
hoorain amjad sabri
3 hours ago
Hoorain pens an emotional message for late father Amjad Sabri

Hoorain Amjad Sabri, daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who has ruled...
Amjad Sabri death anniversary
19 hours ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
Adnan Siddiqui
19 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor...
19 hours ago
You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Nimra Khan’s New Photos

One of the bravest and smiling showbiz actresses Nimra Khan looks enchanting in...
Dananeer Mobeen
20 hours ago
Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl Slays In New Photos

The #pawrihorihai trend has faded away but Dananeer Mobeen aka the pawri...

Recent News

NA-249 By-Polls Result: Votes Counting Begins For Assembly Constituency
46 mins ago
NA-249 By-Polls Result: Votes Counting Begins For Assembly Constituency

Polling time has ended in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi while counting...
EL RISITAS Viral Meme Guy
56 mins ago
El Risitas, the Viral Laughing Meme Guy, Passed Away Aged 65

A very popular viral man, who is the face behind the "Spanish...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
1 hour ago
Qatar Gold Rate: Today Gold Rate In Qatar On, 29th April 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 29th...
COAS Calls On Korean Ambassador To Pakistan
1 hour ago
COAS Calls On Korean Ambassador To Pakistan

His Excellency Mr Suh Sangpyo, Korean Ambassador to Pakistan called on General...