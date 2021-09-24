Throwback to when Alizeh Shah gave a flying kiss in a bold dress, watch video

Throwback to when Alizeh Shah, a Pakistani emerging actress, and model went viral after her flying kiss video.

In the viral video, the glam actress can be seen giving her fans a flying kiss while dressed in a stunning black strapless gown.

Look at this:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR5WLRph1zL/

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress was chastised for a wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Alizeh made a strong statement at the function in her black strapless gown and also entertained the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. Her simple outfit was complemented by a pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch.