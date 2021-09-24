Throwback to when Alizeh Shah gave a flying kiss in a bold dress, watch video

Web DeskWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 03:58 pm

Throwback to when Alizeh Shah, a Pakistani emerging actress, and model went viral after her flying kiss video.

In the viral video, the glam actress can be seen giving her fans a flying kiss while dressed in a stunning black strapless gown.

Also see: Alizeh Shah’s Newest Viral Photos

Look at this:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR5WLRph1zL/

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress was chastised for a wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Alizeh made a strong statement at the function in her black strapless gown and also entertained the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. Her simple outfit was complemented by a pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

53 seconds ago
Obituary: Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away

Veteran TV and film actor Talat Iqbal breathed his last in Dallas,...
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor is being sued for the title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Members of Maharashtra's Christian community have filed a police complaint against Kareena...
1 hour ago
We all need a friend like Ahmed Nasaaz

Unlike other chaotic dramas that are on-air, the essence of the story...
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi sets Instagram on fire in a white cutout dress

Nora Fatehi, a dancer turned actress who never fails to turn heads...
3 hours ago
‘Tiger King 2’ to be released this year Netflix recently announced

Los Angeles, California: Netflix recently announced on Thursday that a sequel to...
5 hours ago
Over mounting pressure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘reconsidering' UK christening

Due to rising social pressure, experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry...