Throwback to when Alizeh Shah gave a flying kiss in a bold dress, watch video
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah, a Pakistani emerging actress, and model went viral after her flying kiss video.
In the viral video, the glam actress can be seen giving her fans a flying kiss while dressed in a stunning black strapless gown.
Also see: Alizeh Shah’s Newest Viral Photos
Look at this:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CR5WLRph1zL/
The Ehd-e-Wafa actress was chastised for a wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.
Alizeh made a strong statement at the function in her black strapless gown and also entertained the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. Her simple outfit was complemented by a pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch.
