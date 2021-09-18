Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on the Dilbar song Goes Viral

Alizeh Shah can be seen dancing her heart out during a practice in the videos. The Viral dance videos sets the Internet on fire.

Her fashion and outfit choices have recently been questioned by the public. She has 3.7 M Following on her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old is a beautiful addition to showbiz and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.

Also check: Throwback: Hareem Shah’s swimming Sets the Internet on Fire, watch

Have a Look her recent dance Videos: