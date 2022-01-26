Juvaria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter

Juvaria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is well-known for her versatility and has done a number of popular dramas in the industry. Apart from her work, Juvaria is also a mother to her beautiful daughter, Angela Abbasi.

Turning to Instagram, the Dehleez actress wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter with adorable pictures.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful baby girl in the world. . I love u my hassena jeeti raho khush raho ameen,” the diva wrote.

Angela Abbasi has also worked in the showbiz industry as a model and has appeared in a number of photoshoots.

