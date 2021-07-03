Import duties on mobile phones hike Up to 240%

Double Click 728 x 90
Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 07:19 pm
ISLAMABAD: The government has increased administrative requirements on mobile phones to generate an additional Rs27 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year.

The regulatory duties are used as a tool to discourage imports. The regulatory duties are imposed over and above the standard and extra custom duties.

The government has estimated Rs11 billion in revenue from the increase in duties on non-essential and luxury items and Rs16 billion on mobile phones, respectively.

The regulatory duties on the import of mobile phones have been increased in the range of 32% to 240%, depending on the cost of the imported mobile phones.

According to the notice, a smart phone or even a standard phone with a value of less than $30 and a standard phone of value between $30 and $100 per set have been slapped with Rs3,000 per set duty – higher by Rs1,380 or 85 percent.

The duty on a mobile phone set worth $100 to $200 will be Rs7,500, up Rs5,070 or 208 percent, making it the second-largest hike for a set used by middle-income people.

The set with a value between $200 and $350 will be subjected to a charge of Rs11,000, representing a 240 percent increase in both absolute and percentage terms.

