Alizeh Shah smoking video goes viral!
Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation known for her bold personality and dance videos that quickly caught the attention of netizens, is recently caught on camera smoking in the car.
Alizeh’s smoking video is making the rounds on social media. In the video, Alizeh can be seen sitting on the front seat of the car, smoking a cigarette in full swing.
Have a look:
Earlier, the Ehd e Wafa starlet posted her picture wearing a black off-shoulder puff-sleeved top and she looked absolutely gorgeous.
She paired her top with black denim pants and kept her look classy with a no-makeup look. Alizeh left her hair open in a half ponytail with bangs. Her pictures garnered lovely comments in no time.
