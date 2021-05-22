Double Click 970×250

Actress Radhika Apte Gets Her First Dose Of COVID-19

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 02:48 pm
Adsense 300×600
Radhika Apte

Bollywood celebrity Radhika Apte takes her first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

The actress took her Instagram and shared a picture of herself showing off the arm on which she gets the shot and flexing her other arm. “JABBED #finally #vaccination (sic),” she captioned the post.

While several good wishes she had received in the comments, Apte’s co-star Vijay Varma shared a hilarious meme responding to her post. He took the comment section of the post and wrote, “I posted a story just for u. Pls, check (sic).”

Vijay Varma shared a meme featuring actress Ratna Pathak Shah as her popular character Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The caption accompanying the picture read: “Monisha beta,’ jabbed’ bolo. This ‘vaccinated’ is just too middle class.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Earlier, a clip from Radhika’s film ‘Clean Shaven’ was leaked with allegations claiming she was in it. The actress however denied the rumours regarding her leaked nude video clip.

Speaking about the role of a sex worker she played in the movie Parched the actress said, “I really needed a role like that because in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body, and I have always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face. When a nude clip leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days. It wasn’t because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Suhana Khan
2 hours ago
Suhana Khan Gets Showered With Birthday Love From Her Besties

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today, here are some cute...
Suhana Khan Birthday
4 hours ago
Friends & Fans Extend Sweet Wishes On Suhana Khan’s 21st birthday

The very attractive Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood's Shahrukh Khan, is celebrating...
Radhika Apte nude clip
23 hours ago
Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by...
Fatima Shaikh
1 day ago
What stopped Fatima Shaikh from washing her hands the whole day?

Indian film actress Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she once touched Shah...
Arijit Singh mother
2 days ago
Indian Singer Arijit Singh’s Mother Passes Away

Renowned Indian singer and musician Arijit Singh's mother has passed away. According...
Rakhi Sawant House Destroyed
3 days ago
Cyclone Tauktae Destroyed Rakhi Sawant’s House

Cyclone Tauktae has wreaked havoc in India, destroying more than 16,000 houses...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi
25 mins ago
Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that there are similarities between...
Sarfaraz Ahmed birthday
40 mins ago
Fellow Stars Extend Birthday Greetings As Sarfaraz Ahmed Turns 34

Pakistan's cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed receives heartfelt wishes and prayers as he...
Shehbaz Accuses PM Imran To Running Country To Benefit His Friends
55 mins ago
Shehbaz Accuses PM Imran To Running Country To Benefit His Friends

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz...
Karachi: Security guard
56 mins ago
Karachi: Security guard tortured by an influential person

On Friday at Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi a security guard was tortured for not...